Aging pope urges elderly people to consider age a blessing

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis is urging elderly people to consider their advanced aging a blessing, not a condemnation as he himself struggles to cope with a bad knee that has made walking nearly impossible. The 85-year-old Francis included himself among the people addressed in his second message for the World Day for Grandparents and the Elderly, which was released Tuesday. He instituted the day to drive home his belief that old people must be considered a resource for younger generations, not part of today’s “throwaway culture.” In the message, Francis noted that old age is a time of life that isn’t understood even “by those of us who are already experiencing it.”