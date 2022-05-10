3 years on, Ronald Greene’s family still waiting for justice

By JIM MUSTIAN and JAKE BLEIBERG

Associated Press

MONROE, La. (AP) — Three years ago, when a beaten and battered Ronald Greene drew his final breath on a rural roadside, his death in Louisiana State Police custody seemed destined for obscurity. Family members were told falsely that he died in a car crash after a high-speed chase. Body camera footage of white troopers stunning, punching and dragging the Black motorist remained secret and withheld from his initial autopsy. Three years later, the case has engulfed Louisiana’s elite law enforcement agency in controversy. But it remains an open wound for a family still seeking justice. No charges have been filed in the case.