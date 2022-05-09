Yoon faces tough challenges as new South Korean president

By HYUNG-JIN KIM

Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Former top prosecutor Yoon Suk Yeol becomes South Korea’s president on Tuesday and immediately faces a tough mix of foreign policy and domestic challenges. He is starting with a much lower approval rating than his predecessors. It’s partly because of an acute divide between conservatives and liberals in South Korea, and contentious policies and Cabinet picks. Some experts say Yoon, a foreign policy novice, also hasn’t shown a clear vision for how to deal with challenges such as North Korea’s advancing nuclear arsenal, the intensifying U.S.-China rivalry and the COVID-19 pandemic.