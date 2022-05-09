Taiwan activist released from China says global help worked

By HUIZHONG WU

Associated Press

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — A Taiwanese human rights activist who served five years in jail in China spoke out Tuesday, said that international pressure and the tireless advocacy by his wife worked to ensure his safe return to Taiwan. On Tuesday he thanked the many people who he said defended his safety and security, saying he never felt abandoned. It was his first public appearance since being released from prison. Lee was arrested by Chinese authorities in 2017 and charged with subversion of state power. His arrest was China’s first criminal prosecution of a nonprofit worker since Beijing passed a law tightening controls over foreign non-governmental organizations in 2016.