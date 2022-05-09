Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 5:46 AM

Serbs stage pro-Russia marches amid V-Day ceremonies

KION

By JOVANA GEC
Associated Press

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Pro-Russia marches have been staged in Serbia and the Serb-run entity in Bosnia — both traditional allies of Moscow in the Balkans — amid ceremonies to mark the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II. Serbia organized military jet flyovers and officials laid wreaths as part of the celebrations Monday. A Serbian cabinet minister and Russia’s ambassador to Serbia joined dozens of people in the Moscow-backed march in Belgrade, an annual event mirroring one held in Russia. Marchers carried a cardboard figure of Russian President Vladimir Putin and a big ‘Z’ sign symbolizing support for the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Serbia has condemned the Russian attack, but has refused to impose sanctions against Moscow

AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content