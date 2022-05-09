Pope may postpone visit to Lebanon due to knee problem

BEIRUT (AP) — A Lebanese Cabinet minister says Pope Francis may postpone a planned visit to Lebanon next month due to health reasons. Minister of Tourism Walid Nassar did not specify Pope Francis’ ailment. But the pope is known to be suffering acute knee pain that has greatly curtailed his mobility in recent months. Nassar told the Al-Markazia news agency that Lebanon was awaiting an official statement from the Vatican in this regard, attributing any postponement strictly to health reasons. He said postponement of the visit, if it occurs, would not be for a long time and that preparations for the visit were going ahead normally.