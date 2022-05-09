Official: 8 Turkish citizens kidnapped from bus in Haiti

By EVENS SANON

Associated Press

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A diplomatic official tells The Associated Press that eight Turkish citizens have been kidnapped in Haiti’s capital. It appears to be the latest in a string of high-profile kidnappings by powerful gangs. Turkey’s honorary consul Hugues Josue said Monday that the group had boarded the bus in the neighboring Dominican Republic and were kidnapped late Sunday afternoon in the Croix-des-Bouquets neighborhood of Port-au-Prince. Josue said he did not have any details on a potential ransom request, and no additional information was immediately available.