Non-unanimous verdicts at issue at Louisiana high court

By KEVIN McGILL

Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana’s Supreme Court is preparing to hear arguments on whether a ban on non-unanimous jury verdicts must apply retroactively. Tuesday’s arguments center on the case of Reginald Reddick, who was convicted of murder by a 10-2 jury vote in 1997. Criminal justice reform advocates hope to overturn his conviction. They say a victory at the state’s highest court would affect the convictions of 1,500. The high court will also hear arguments involving Ronald Gasser — whose non-unanimous manslaughter conviction in the death of former NFL player Joe McKnight was thrown out. The question is whether prosecutors can now re-try McKnight for murder instead of the lesser manslaughter charge.