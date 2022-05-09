New Era Cap CEO charged after parking lot altercation

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — New Era Cap’s CEO faces a felony charge after allegedly driving his vehicle toward a man during an argument and hitting his car. Christopher Koch was released without bail Monday after appearing in Buffalo City Court on a felony reckless endangerment charge. Prosecutors say Koch argued with the man in a restaurant parking lot Saturday and intentionally drove toward him when he got out of his vehicle. Prosecutors say the man jumped out of the way to avoid being hit and hurt his hand. Koch’s attorney didn’t immediately return a phone call seeking comment. The charge carries a maximum prison term of seven years.