Laos reopens to tourists and other visitors from abroad

BANGKOK (AP) — The landlocked Southeast Asian nation of Laos has reopened to tourists and other visitors more than two years after it imposed tight restrictions to fight the coronavirus. Vaccination certificates or virus tests will still be required for Lao citizens and foreigners entering the country. Travelers 12 years of age or older without vaccination certificates must be able to show negative ATK tests taken within 48 hours of departure for Laos. Entertainment venues including karaoke parlors are also being allowed to reopen. The health ministry says Laos has had nearly 210,000 confirmed coronavirus cases, including 749 deaths, since the pandemic began.