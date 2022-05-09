Jill Biden was president’s eyes, ears on trip to Ukraine

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE

Associated Press

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Jill Biden’s first telephone call after meeting her Ukrainian counterpart inside the besieged nation was to President Joe Biden. She accomplished something with the visit that Biden so far has been unable to do: visit himself. Jill Biden’s trip highlighted a key aspect of the role of first lady, one that goes far beyond the public’s fascination over who designed her wardrobe. It’s the opportunity a first lady has to be a second set of eyes and ears for a president because she often can go places and do things when he can’t.