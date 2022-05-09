Israel police arrest woman suspected in threats to PM family

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli police say officers arrested a 65-year-old woman suspected of sending death threats with bullets to the prime minister and his family last month. Police on Monday only identified the suspect as a resident of southern Israel and said additional details of the case remain under a court-issued gag order. Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s family received two death threats in the mail last month, along with the bullets. Israeli authorities tightened security around the premier and his family in response. and police and the Shin Bet internal security agency opened an investigation.