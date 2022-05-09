Iran’s president says oil exports have doubled since August

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s president says the country is exporting twice as much oil as when he took office in August, despite heavy sanctions on oil exports imposed by the U.S. Ebrahim Raisi made the claim in a live interview on state-run TV on Monday night without elaborating, including on the amount of oil being exported. He says: “Oil sales have doubled, and we are not worried about oil sales.” Raisi’s remarks came as international markets are looking for an alternative to Russian crude following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine and ensuing Western sanctions against Russia.