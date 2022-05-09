Idaho lieutenant governor wants harshest US abortion ban

By KEITH RIDLER

Associated Press

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Republican Lt. Gov. and gubernatorial candidate Janice McGeachin wants Republican Gov. Brad Little to call a special session to eliminate rape and incest as exceptions to Idaho’s abortion law. Idaho’s law goes into effect if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns the landmark Roe v. Wade case legalizing abortion nationwide. McGeachin in a statement Monday says it’s shameful Idaho’s abortion laws are not the most pro-life in the U.S. The potential Idaho law also allows abortions to save mother’ lives. Little signed it in 2020. Little’s office didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on McGeachin’s demand. Little and McGeachin are facing each other in the Republican gubernatorial primary.