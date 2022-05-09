Ginsburg’s tea set, coat, other items raise $800K for opera

By JESSICA GRESKO

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — An online auction of 150 of items owned by the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg raised $803,650 for Washington National Opera. The opera was one of the late justice’s passions. The auction ended in late April, and buyers are now picking up items or arranging to have them shipped to their homes in 38 states, the District of Columbia, Canada and Germany. The auction’s biggest ticket item was the drawing of Ginsburg, which sold for $55,000. The image had accompanied a 2015 article about her in The New York Times. Ginsburg liked it so much she got a copy for her Supreme Court office signed by the artist, Eleanor Davis.