Former ballerina Susan Jaffe to lead American Ballet Theatre

By The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — American Ballet Theatre has named its first new artistic director in 30 years. Susan Jaffe, who was a celebrated ballerina at ABT for more than two decades, takes over from Kevin McKenzie in December. McKenzie announced last year that he’d be retiring in 2022 after 30 years at the helm. In addition to her 22 years as a principal dancer at ABT — one of the top classical ballet companies in the world — Jaffe danced as a guest with companies across the globe like the Royal Ballet, the Kirov, the Stuttgart Ballet, La Scala and many others.