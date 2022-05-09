Feds seek delay in sentencing man in Whitmer kidnap plot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Prosecutors are asking a judge to postpone the June 8 sentencing of a man who pleaded guilty to conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The government says Kaleb Franks is expected to testify again at the second trial of Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. It’s a signal that prosecutors aren’t giving up. A jury in April couldn’t reach a unanimous verdict for Fox and Croft but acquitted Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta. Franks’ cooperation with the government could earn him a shorter sentence. Franks and Ty Garbin admitted roles in a scheme to kidnap Whitmer. But lawyers for the others said any plot was driven by undercover agents and FBI informants.