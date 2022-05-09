Families stunned after seeing man with 2 murder charges free

By JEFFREY COLLINS

Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The family of two sisters killed in their tiny South Carolina town in 2010 wants to know why the suspect in the case suddenly showed back up in the community. Court records show 43-year-old Joseph Brand was found incompetent to stand trial on two murder charges in 2012 and sent off to a state hospital to get treatment. If his mental condition improved, he was supposed to return to jail and await trial. Instead, Brand showed up free in Kingstree a few months ago. His charges are no longer listed in public records. And the families of the sisters say prosecutors are avoiding their questions even as they promise to try to get him indicted again later this month.