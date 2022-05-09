Face-scanner Clearview agrees to limits in court settlement

By KATHLEEN FOODY and MATT O’BRIEN

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Facial recognition startup Clearview AI has agreed to restrict the use of its massive collection of face images to settle allegations that it collected people’s photos without their consent. The company in a legal filing Monday agreed to permanently stop selling access to its face database to private companies or individuals around the U.S., putting a limit on what it can do with its ever-growing trove of some 20 billion images pulled from social media and elsewhere on the internet. The settlement in a Chicago federal court will end a 2-year-old lawsuit brought by the American Civil Liberties Union and other groups over alleged violations of an Illinois digital privacy law.