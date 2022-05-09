Chile’s Boric attempts relaunch as honeymoon ends abruptly

By EVA VERGARA and DANIEL POLITI

Associated Press

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Chile’s youngest president Gabriel Boric was celebrated when he won election last year. He was hailed as the face of a new left in Latin America and an unconventional leader who could help lead the country toward a new constitution. But less than two months into his presidency, his administration is reeling. Chile faces numerous challenges, including high inflation and crime. Polls show that Boric’s approval rating has plunged and citizens are also growing increasingly skeptical of the process to write a new constitution. Boric is demanding better results from his ministers and analysts say he’s changing tone in an effort to relaunch his presidency.