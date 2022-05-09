Biden signs Ukraine ‘lend-lease’ bill in rejoinder to Putin

By ZEKE MILLER and LISA MASCARO

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington is seeking to portray a united front against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. President Joe Biden has signed a bipartisan measure to reboot the World War II-era “lend-lease” program that helped defeat Nazi Germany to bolster Kyiv and Eastern European allies. The new legislation is largely symbolic, but comes as Congress is poised to unleash more resources to fight the war. It all serves as a rejoinder to Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has seized on V-E day, the anniversary of Germany’s unconditional surrender and Russia’s biggest patriotic holiday, to rally his people behind the invasion. Before signing the bill, Biden said “Putin’s war” was “once more bringing wanton destruction of Europe.”