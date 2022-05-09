Author’s plagiarism essay pulled after more plagiarism found

By HILLEL ITALIE

AP National Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — An author’s online essay on why she used plagiarized material in a novel pulled earlier this year has itself been removed after editors found she had again lifted material. Jumi Bello’s “I Plagiarized Parts of My Debut Novel. Here’s Why” appeared just briefly Monday on the website lithub.com. Bello’s debut novel, “The Leaving,” had been scheduled to come out in July. Riverhead Books canceled it in February. Lit Hub editor Jonny Diamond said Monday that the plagiarized material concerned passages about the history of plagiarism; several commentators on social media had found similarities between Bello’s writing and work from other sources.