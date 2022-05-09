Australia aware of China plans for Solomon Islands wharves

By ROD McGUIRK

Associated Press

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s prime minister says he is aware of China’s ambitions in the southwest Pacific after a newspaper reported plans by Beijing to build wharves, shipyards and underwater cables in the Solomon Islands. The Australian newspaper published a leaked draft agreement between China and the Solomon Islands dated this year. That follows the recent confirmation by China and the Pacific island nation that they have signed a separate security agreement that the U.S. and its allies fear could lead to a Chinese naval base less than 2,000 kilometers (1,200 miles) from the Australian coast. Prime Minister Scott Morrison says his government is not surprised by the reported draft maritime cooperation agreement.