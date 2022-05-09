Another Ecuador prison clash leaves 43 inmates dead

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — Officials in Ecuador say a clash between rival gangs has left 43 inmates dead. It comes little more than a month after another Ecuadorian prison riot resulted in 20 deaths. Interior Minister Patricio Carrillo said Monday one group of inmates left their cells to attack another inside the Bellavista lockup in Santo Domingo, some 45 miles south of Quito, the capital. He says most were stabbed. Police say that 40 inmates were recaptured during escape attempts. A month after that report was published, a clash between prison gangs armed with guns and knives left 20 people dead in Turi, about 190 miles south of the capital.