4 die as gas grenade sets off student stampede in Bolivia

LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — A tear gas grenade set off during a university assembly in Bolivia has triggered an stampede in which four students died and 50 were injured. The rector of Tomas Frias University in the southern city of Potosi says students had gathered to elect new student body leaders. He says that in the middle of the assembly, a tear gas grenade was detonated, which created a stampede. “Many students were trampled.” Potosi’s police chief says that all four of the dead were female.