Rise of Ugandan leader’s son draws excitement and concern

By RODNEY MUHUMUZA

Associated Press

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Public fetes celebrating the son of Uganda’s leader are raising concern that he is aiming for the presidency after years of apparently being groomed to succeed his father, President Yoweri Museveni, who has held power since 1986. Three events marking Lt. Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba’s 48th birthday have been held in recent days in the capital, Kampala, and his supporters in other parts of this East African country have staged lively rallies they said were in tribute to their future president. The most recent event, Saturday’s thanksgiving ceremony, was attended by hundreds, including top government officials and military officers.