Philippine election narrows to Marcos, rights defender

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Voters in the Philippines are choosing their next leader, senators, representatives and thousands of local office holders Monday. The presidential race seems to have narrowed to a choice between the son of late dictator Ferdinand Marcos and a human rights lawyer, the current Vice President Leni Robredo. Marcos Jr. has refused to acknowledge human rights abuses and plunder during his father’s dictatorship and has appealed for national unity. The next president will lead a nation battered by a sagging economy and likely will face calls to prosecute outgoing leader Rodrigo Duterte for thousands of deaths as part of his crackdown on illegal drugs.