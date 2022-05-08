Anonymous donor pays tab for East Texas college graduates

MARSHALL, Texas (AP) — Officials at Wiley College in East Texas say students graduating from the historically Black college were told at their commencement ceremony that an anonymous donor had paid their balances. Wiley College said in a news release that over 100 students were gathered for graduation Saturday when the school’s president made the announcement. The college said in the news release that the estimated total for the balances owed to the college by the graduating class of 2022 was about $300,000.