Israeli troops demolish home of Palestinian assailant

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military says troops have demolished the home of a Palestinian man who killed a Jewish seminary student in a shooting ambush in the occupied West Bank five months ago. The demolition took place Saturday in a West Bank village. Such demolitions have been denounced by rights groups as collective punishment. The military suspended the practice as an ineffective deterrent for years before resuming demolitions in response to attacks in which Palestinians kill Israelis. In the most recent attack, two Palestinians killed three Israelis and wounded four in a mass stabbing on Thursday. Officials familiar with the investigation say one of the victims had driven the assailants to the central Israeli town of Elad before they killed him.