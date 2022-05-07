Croatian citizen fighting for Ukraine detained by Russians

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Croatia’s government and media say a Croatian citizen who apparently fought alongside Ukrainian troops in Mariupol has been detained by the Russian army. Croatia’s Foreign Ministry on Saturday confirmed that it “has knowledge of the detained Croatian citizen,” and is working with Ukrainian authorities to resolve the situation. The state HRT television reported that the Croatian man tried to flee Mariupol with other Ukrainian fighters but was caught by the Russians. No other details were immediately available. Ukraine’s strategic southern port of Mariupol has faced weeks of Russian bombardment.