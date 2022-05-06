UN council backs UN chief’s peace effort in its first action

By EDITH M. LEDERER

Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council has unanimously adopted its first statement since Russia’s military action began on Feb. 24, expressing “strong support” for Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ efforts to find a peaceful solution to the “dispute” in Ukraine. The short statement adopted at a very brief meeting Friday does not mention a “war,” “conflict” or “invasion” as many council members call Russia’s military action, or a “special military operation” as Moscow refers to it. Guterres reached agreement with the Russian and Ukrainian presidents on evacuations from besieged Mariupol. Two evacuations have taken place and a third is being undertaken.