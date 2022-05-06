Sri Lankan police use tear gas on protesters near Parliament

By ERANGA JAYAWARDENA and BHARATHA MALLAWARACHI

Associated Press

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lankan police have used tear gas and a water canon to disperse student protesters who were camped outside Parliament criticizing lawmakers for not ousting President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his government over the country’s worst economic crisis in recent memory. The student-led protest began Thursday after a government-backed deputy speaker was elected in Parliament by a comfortable margin in what was seen a key victory for the ruling coalition. Protesters have been occupying the entrance to the president’s office for 28 days demanding Rajapaksa and his powerful ruling family quit. Shops, offices and schools closed Friday and transport came to a near standstill amid nationwide demonstrations against the government.