Search on for poacher who killed bear, dumped it off bridge

LAGRANGE, Maine (AP) — Authorities in Maine say someone illegally killed a bear and dumped it off a bridge, and they’re working with a nonprofit group to offer a reward to help find out who did it. The Maine Warden Service received a complaint about the dead black bear in Lagrange on April 26. Their investigation found the bear had been shot and dumped off the bridge. State officials said Friday that Operation Game Thief, a private nonprofit that works with the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife to stop poaching, is offering a $4,000 reward in the case.