Saudi coalition transfers Yemeni prisoners as part of truce

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — The Red Cross has said that a plane carrying Yemeni prisoners has arrived in the southern city of Aden, as a truce deal between the warring parties enters its second month. The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen said last week that it would release prisoners to its rivals — the Iran-backed Houthi rebels — in support of a ceasefire agreement. There was no immediate comment from Houthi authorities on the release. The Saudi-led coalition entered Yemen’s war in 2015, after the Houthis seized the capital, Sanaa, and forced the government into exile.