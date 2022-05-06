‘Outsider’ looks to prevail in OR Democratic gov primary

By SARA CLINE

Associated Press/Report for America

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Treasurer Tobias Read hopes to capitalize on voter unrest and a seeming tack back to moderates when Democrats choose their candidate May 17 for the state’s highest office. Read, former state House Speaker Tina Kotek’s most prominent primary opponent, has been endorsed by two former Oregon governors and placed part of the blame for Oregon’s problems on Kotek. In 2016 Read was elected state treasurer, where he serves as the custodian of public funds, chief investment officer and oversaw growth of assets owned by Oregon’s public retirees