Officials say 6 saved from sinking boat at US-Canada border

AKWESASNE, N.Y. (AP) — Officials say six people who didn’t know how to swim were rescued from a sinking boat carrying Indian citizens trying to enter the United States illegally in northern New York. Federal court documents say the rescue happened April 28 in Hogansburg, New York, near the Canadian border. They say a boat carrying seven people started sinking in the Saint Regis River. One person made his own way to shore, while the other six were brought to shore on a fire department boat. Officials say six of the people were citizens of India ranging from 19 to 21 years old. They were arrested and charged with improper entry. The seventh, a U.S. citizen, was charged with smuggling.