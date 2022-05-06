Japan’s Okinawa urges government to reduce China tensions

By MARI YAMAGUCHI

Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — The governor of the southern Japanese island of Okinawa is urging Japan to focus more on peaceful diplomacy with China instead of on military deterrence. Tensions are rising around Chinese-claimed Taiwan, just west of Okinawa. China has been flying military planes near Taiwan’s airspace in what it calls a warning to supporters of Taiwanese independence. Okinawan Governor Denny Tamaki says the prefecture is alarmed by discussions in parliament about a possible security emergency involving Taiwan. On May 15, Okinawa celebrates the 50th anniversary of its return to Japan from postwar U.S. occupation. But Tamaki says Okinawa continues to suffer from the burdens of hosting a majority of the American troops and military facilities in Japan.