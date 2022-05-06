Italian rescuers save over 100 migrants, find 2 bodies

ROME (AP) — The Italian Coast Guard has rescued more than 100 migrants and recovered two bodies after a sailboat ran aground on a beach near a jetty in southern Italy. A pair of rescue divers had to coax one survivor, who was clinging to a pylon jutting up from the water, to jump into the sea so they could bring him to safety on Friday. In all, 108 migrants had been aboard the double-masted sailboat, which had beached and overturned on a sandy shore adjacent to the jetty. They were transferred to the port of Siderno, a town on the west coast of Calabria, which forms the “toe” of the Italian boot-shaped peninsula. Italian state TV said most of the migrants were from Afghanistan.