Grand jury indicts 3 Dallas area officers in 2020 protests

DALLAS (AP) — Two Dallas police officers and one from the Dallas suburb of Garland have been indicted for aggravated assault for their actions during the 2020 protests following George Floyd’s killing by police in Minneapolis. Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzo announced that a grand jury on Friday indicted Dallas officer Ryan Mabry, former Dallas officer Melvin Williams and Garland officer Joe Privitt for aggravated assault. Mabry and Williams were also indicted in February on charges of deadly conduct related to the riot. Mabry and Privitt were placed on administrative leave while Williams was fired this year for violating the department’s use-of-force policy in a separate incident.