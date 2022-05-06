Driver pleads guilty in crash that killed Nicki Minaj’s dad

By JENNIFER PELTZ

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A businessman has pleaded guilty in a suburban New York hit-and-run crash that killed the father of Nicki Minaj. A judge said Friday he would sentence the driver, Charles Polevich, to no more than a year in jail. Minaj’s father, Robert Maraj, was struck while walking along a Long Island road in February 2021. Nassau County prosecutors say they disagree with the planned sentence, and widow Carol Maraj says she’s “not happy.” Polevich admitted leaving the scene of the accident and tampering with evidence by parking his car in a garage and covering it with a tarp afterward.