Australian, Solomon Islands ministers discuss China pact

By ROD McGUIRK

Associated Press

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s Foreign Minister Marise Payne has met her Solomon Islands counterpart Jeremiah Manele for the first time since the South Pacific island nation signed a security pact with China. Payne said Saturday she met Manele in the Australian city of Brisbane as he transited through the airport on Friday night. Payne’s office said in a statement Australia has “deep concerns about the security agreement with China, including the lack of transparency.” Manele could not be contacted for comment Saturday. Australia’s minister for international development and the Pacific, Zed Seselja, flew to the Solomon Islands on April 12 to unsuccessfully ask the government to abandon it. The opposition Labor Party said at the time that Payne should have been sent instead.