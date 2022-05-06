Activists rally behind Croatian woman denied abortion

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — A group of civic activists in Croatia have demonstrated in support of a woman who was denied an abortion despite her fetus having serious health problems. The activists stood outside the parliament building in Zagreb on Friday demanding that authorities ensure abortion rights are respected in the socially conservative country. The woman, Miranda Cavajda, was 20 weeks pregnant when doctors informed her that her fetus had a brain tumor and no chance of a normal life. She said doctors refused to terminate the pregnancy and advised her to seek the procedure in neighboring Slovenia. Croatian law allows abortions after the 10th week of pregnancy if there are serious health threats to the woman or fetus.