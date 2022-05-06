1 dead, 6 injured in shootings in Mexican resort of Cancun

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Authorities say one person has been killed and six others injured in shootings on a main boulevard in Mexico’s Caribbean coast resort of Cancun. Prosecutors in the coastal state of Quintana Roo said Friday that one suspect had been detained in relation to the attack, which did not take place in the resort’s hotel zone. The shootings occurred on an avenue lined with restaurants and bars a bit farther inland. Violence has blotted Cancun’s reputation as a laid back getaway. In March, authorities found four bodies dumped in Cancun, part of 13 murders committed by the Jalisco cartel in the city.