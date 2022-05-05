Wisconsin Senate candidate hits Johnson on abortion in ad

By SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The only woman running for U.S. Senate in battleground Wisconsin is hoping to separate herself from her Democratic challengers by being the first on the air with an ad hitting incumbent Republican Sen. Ron Johnson for supporting the expected overturning of Roe v. Wade. Sarah Godlewski recorded the ad in Washington, D.C., outside of the U.S. Supreme Court after the leak of a Supreme Court draft opinion overturning the landmark 1973 abortion that legalized abortion. The Senate race in nearly evenly divided Wisconsin is one of the most hotly contested in the country, with majority control of the split Senate at stake.