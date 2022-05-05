UN chief urges end to senseless and ruthless war in Ukraine

By EDITH M. LEDERER

Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is urging the world to unite and end the war in Ukraine, calling it senseless, ruthless and “limitless in its potential for global harm.” The top U.N. human rights official said even a one-day cease-fire would prevent dozens of civilian deaths and injuries and allow several thousand others to flee Russian attacks. And the U.N. humanitarian chief, Martin Griffiths, vowed to try to reach more people in dire need. They spoke at a U,N. Security Council meeting Thursday where Griffiths said a third convoy left for the besieged city of Mariupol Thursday to evacuate civilians.