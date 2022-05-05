UK, Japan leaders meet with security, Russia on agenda

LONDON (AP) — The leaders of Britain and Japan are meeting in London and announcing a new defense agreement against the backdrop of the war in Ukraine. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is holding talks with premier Fumio Kishida at the British leader’s 10 Downing St. residence on Thursday. The two men are scheduled to inspect a military honor guard and watch a Royal Air Force flypast on Kishida’s first official visit to the U.K. as prime minister. The U.K. government says the leaders are expected to agree in principle a “landmark” reciprocal access agreement. It will allow Japanese and British forces to deploy together to carry out training, joint exercises and disaster relief activities.