Spain frees Ukrainian politician facing alleged treason

MADRID (AP) — A court in Spain has ordered the provisional release of Anatoly Shariy, a Ukrainian politician and blogger who was arrested after being accused of treason in his home country. Shariy made a brief court appearance on Thursday, one day after he was arrested near the coastal city of Tarragona under an international warrant issued by Ukraine. Spain’s National Court said Shariy is accused by Ukraine authorities of high treason and incitement of hatred. Shariy is the founder of a political party considered by many in Ukraine to be pro-Russian and has been a vocal critic of Ukraine’s government. Shariy was ordered by the court to surrender his passport, report to authorities and remain in Spain.