Sheriff’s corporal shot in 2016 Baton Rouge ambush dies

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A Baton Rouge sheriff’s deputy has died nearly six years after he was injured in an ambush that killed three other law enforcement officers. Nick Tullier died Thursday morning. His death at age 47 was announced on his father’s Facebook page. The cause of death was not announced but Tullier had struggled for years to recover from the 2016 shooting. The 29-year-old gunman who shot Tullier was killed by police on the day of the ambush. The gunman had opened fire on officers less than two weeks after the killing of Alton Sterling by two white Baton Rouge police officers sparked protests over the Black man’s killing.