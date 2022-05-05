Senate to vote next week on protecting abortion rights

By FARNOUSH AMIRI

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate is gearing up for a vote on legislation that would codify abortion rights into federal law. Senate Democrats are planning the vote for next week in response to the Supreme Court’s leaked draft decision that would overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling. The procedural vote scheduled for Wednesday will mostly be symbolic, given that Democrats lack the needed 60 votes to overcome a Republican filibuster. But Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said members of both parties need to go on record about where they stand. He calls the vote “one of the most important we ever take.”