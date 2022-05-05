Renowned flamenco artists win Spanish arts prize

MADRID (AP) — Two renowned figures from the world of flamenco have been awarded one of Spain’s most prestigious awards for fine arts. The july for the annual Princes of Asturias Awards handed the honor Thursday to singer Carmen Linares and choreographer-dancer María Pagés. The two women, both of whom were born in southern Spain, were lauded for their towering influence in the world of flamenco in recent decades. Linares was one of the first flamenco singers to perform at New York’s Lincoln Centre, while Pagés reportedly began dancing at the age of four and established her dance company in 1990. The two artists will share the 50,000-euro award, one of eight Asturias prizes handed out annually by a foundation named for Spain’s Crown Princess Leonor.